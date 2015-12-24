The Monti: Telling Stories Of Family Traditions

This is a rebroadcast of a show that aired in November 2014.

During the holiday season, perhaps more than any other part of the year, families embrace or reject traditions.

"Holiday traditions" is one of the themes explored by The Monti, a North Carolina storytelling organization and two storytellers are featured in this program: The Monti scorekeeper known as "Hippo Guy" shares his story about the blending of his family's religious traditions, and his children's reactions. And Tiffany Lopez recounts her family's unusual tradition: cheating.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the Monti's founding executive director, Jeff Polish, about family traditions in storytelling.