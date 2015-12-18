Four Men Who Shaped The CIA

There were many firsts for the United States during World War II, but the formation of the first international foreign intelligence collection service is one that still affects the country today.

The precursor to the CIA, the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), ran covert operations in Europe and used espionage and saboteur tactics to advance the Allies’ mission.

Bill Donovan led the OSS, and he greatly influenced four future CIA directors working under him: Allen Dulles, Richard Helms, William Colby and William Casey. They all played key roles in the intelligence war waged during WWII. However, missteps from their terms as CIA directors complicated their legacies.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Doug Waller, author of “Disciples: The World War II Missions of the CIA Directors Who Fought for Wild Bill Donovan” (Simon & Schuster/2015).