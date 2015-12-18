Bringing The World Home To You

Four Men Who Shaped The CIA

Doug Waller is a former journalist with Newsweek and TIME and now the author of 'Disciples.'
'Disciples' by Doug Waller details the lives of four men, Allen Dulles, Richard Helms, William Colby and William Casey, who shaped the CIA.

There were many firsts for the United States during World War II, but the formation of the first international foreign intelligence collection service is one that still affects the country today.

The precursor to the CIA, the Office of Strategic Services (OSS), ran covert operations in Europe and used espionage and saboteur tactics to advance the Allies’ mission.

Bill Donovan led the OSS, and he greatly influenced four future CIA directors working under him: Allen Dulles, Richard Helms, William Colby and William Casey. They all played key roles in the intelligence war waged during WWII. However, missteps from their terms as CIA directors complicated their legacies.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Doug Waller, author of “Disciples: The World War II Missions of the CIA Directors Who Fought for Wild Bill Donovan (Simon & Schuster/2015).

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
