The State of Things

Movies On The Radio: 'Feel-Good' Films

'Toy Story 3' was one listener's pick for a 'feel-good movie' for this month's edition of Movies on the Radio.
Alan / Falcon
/
Flickr Creative Commons
'Toy Story 3' was one listener's pick for a 'feel-good movie' for this month's edition of Movies on the Radio.

People watch movies to laugh, to cry and sometimes to just feel good.

Romance, hope and happiness are common themes in children's movies like "Toy Story 3" and romantic comedies like "You've Got Mail."

Host Frank Stasio talks with Marsha Gordon, film studies professor at North Carolina State University, and Laura Boyes, film curator at the North Carolina Museum of Art, about Hollywood's feel-good flicks.

Check out some of the movies featured in the program below:

"Man on Wire" (2008)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uEU7lrtehDs

"Moonstruck" (1987)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iLgMFwStTHc

"Shawshank Redemption" (1994)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kfjpi9P2Uiw

