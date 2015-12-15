Memo Details McCrory’s Involvement With Prison Contracts

A recently released memo from a deputy commissioner of corrections says that Governor Pat McCrory spoke twice with Secretary of Public Safety Frank Perry about expiring prison contracts.

The memo says McCrory expressed concern about canceling the contracts with one of his political donors and friends, Graeme Keith Sr. Later that year, the state renewed a $3 million prison maintenance contract with Keith’s company.

Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Observer investigative reporter Joe Neff.