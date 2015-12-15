Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Memo Details McCrory’s Involvement With Prison Contracts

Gov. Pat McCrory
Governor's Office
/

A recently released memo from a deputy commissioner of corrections says that Governor Pat McCrory spoke twice with Secretary of Public Safety Frank Perry about expiring prison contracts.

The memo says McCrory expressed concern about canceling the contracts with one of his political donors and friends, Graeme Keith Sr. Later that year, the state renewed a $3 million prison maintenance contract with Keith’s company.

  Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Observer investigative reporter Joe Neff.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJoe NeffPat McCroryNews & ObserverGraeme KeithFrank Perry
