Bringing Old Buildings To Life

1 of 4
Killo, Raleigh, NC, 2015
Caitlin Cary
2 of 4
Caitlin Cary creates art using a method she called 'needleprint.' It's a process involving sewing and paper, and she's documented historic Raleigh sites such as the Rialto Theatre shown here.
Caitlin Cary
3 of 4
The Hallelujah Soup Kitchen, Raleigh, NC, 2013
Caitlin Cary
4 of 4
Hair Curler Holiday Inn, Raleigh, NC, 2014
Caitlin Cary

Caitlin Cary is best known as a violinist, singer and songwriter who broke out with the band Whiskeytown. She later joined Tres Chicas, the NC Music Love Army, and other groups, but she says that while she was out on the road with her music, she always had to keep her hands busy working on a craft project.

Her interest in fabric, embroidery, and collage continued to grow, and she has recently turned a lot of her focus toward her visual art. She is currently completing a six-month residency at Artspace where she is working on freehand “needleprint” collages that depict local landmarks around Raleigh. She's also participating in the new Artspace CSA

Host Frank Stasio talks with Cary about her new project and her journey into visual arts.

Caitlin CaryNeedleprintArtArtspaceArtistHistoric Raleigh
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
