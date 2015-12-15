Bringing Old Buildings To Life

Caitlin Cary is best known as a violinist, singer and songwriter who broke out with the band Whiskeytown. She later joined Tres Chicas, the NC Music Love Army, and other groups, but she says that while she was out on the road with her music, she always had to keep her hands busy working on a craft project.

Her interest in fabric, embroidery, and collage continued to grow, and she has recently turned a lot of her focus toward her visual art. She is currently completing a six-month residency at Artspace where she is working on freehand “needleprint” collages that depict local landmarks around Raleigh. She's also participating in the new Artspace CSA.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Cary about her new project and her journey into visual arts.