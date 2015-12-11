Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Tramp’s New World

Rob Jansen stars in the one-man play, 'The Tramp's New World,' which envisions a post-apocalytic world for Charlie Chaplin's character, 'Tramp.'
Rob Jansen is the creator and performer of the new one-man show 'The Tramp's New World,' on stage at Manbites Dog in Durham.
Rob Jansen is the creator and performer of the new one-man show 'The Tramp's New World,' on stage at Manbites Dog in Durham.

Charlie Chaplin’s most well-known on-screen character was the “Tramp,” a bumbling man whose humor and playfulness guided audiences through some of the darkest periods of the early 20th century. After the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Hiroshima, renowned journalist and film critic James Agee urged Chaplin to bring back the Tramp. He wrote a screenplay and sent it to Chaplin, insisting that the Tramp’s humor and grace were essential to help the world heal from this tragedy. Chaplin declined, and the play faded mostly into oblivion.

A new one-man play on stage at Manbites Dog Theater in Durham brings the story back to life. “The Tramp’s New World” mixes Agee’s screenplay with projections, silent film, and physical comedy to tell the story of how the “Tramp” makes his way as the lone survivor of a super-atomic blast. The show is on stage through Saturday, Dec. 19. Host Frank Stasio talks to creator and performer Rob Jansen.

The State of Things
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
