Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Duke Medicine Orchestra Blends Science And Art

1 of 3
Duke Medicine Orchestra is comprised of nearly 90 musicians who are all involved in the Duke University Health System in some fashion.
Eric Monson
2 of 3
Verena Mosenbichler-Bryant conducts the Duke Medicine Orchestra.
Eric Monson
3 of 3
Duke Medicine Orchestra held a concert in the Duke Cancer Center for patients and families, shown here in May 2014.
Eric Monson

The Duke Medicine Orchestra (DMO) serves as an intersection of science and art. Since its inception in 2010, the ensemble has grown from 35 members to nearly 90 musicians. The orchestra is comprised of doctors, students and others affiliated with the Duke University Health System.

As the group has expanded, so too has its mission. DMO originally played in small venues, like hospital cafeterias, for patients and families but now also performs in concert halls for the larger community.

For its winter concert, DMO commissioned composer Michael Markowski to transcribe his wind ensemble piece, “City Trees,” for the full orchestra.

Duke Medicine Orchestra performs that concert at 7:30 p.m. on December 9 at Baldwin Auditorium at Duke University.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Markowski; DMO president Nick Bandarenko and conductor Verena Mösenbichler-Bryant.

A trio of DMO members – Benjamin Fenton on flute, Jiyoung Ryu on violin and Shinhye Hwang on cello – perform live in the studio. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSOT Live MusicDuke Medicine OrchestraVerena Mosenbichler-BryantMichael MarkowskiNick BandarenkoBenjamin FentonJiyoung RyuShinhye HwangClassical Music
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio