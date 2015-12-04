Duke Medicine Orchestra Blends Science And Art

The Duke Medicine Orchestra (DMO) serves as an intersection of science and art. Since its inception in 2010, the ensemble has grown from 35 members to nearly 90 musicians. The orchestra is comprised of doctors, students and others affiliated with the Duke University Health System.

As the group has expanded, so too has its mission. DMO originally played in small venues, like hospital cafeterias, for patients and families but now also performs in concert halls for the larger community.

For its winter concert, DMO commissioned composer Michael Markowski to transcribe his wind ensemble piece, “City Trees,” for the full orchestra.

Duke Medicine Orchestra performs that concert at 7:30 p.m. on December 9 at Baldwin Auditorium at Duke University.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Markowski; DMO president Nick Bandarenko and conductor Verena Mösenbichler-Bryant.