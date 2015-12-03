Canada Prepares To Welcome Syrian Refugees

In stark contrast to the United States, Canada is preparing to welcome 25,000 Syrian refugees beginning December 10. The plan will bring 10,000 refugees to the country by the end of the calendar year and 15,000 more by the end of February 2016.

All of the refugees will be screened in a two-step process by the United Nations and Canadian authorities before resettlement.

In the United States, the House of Representatives passed a bill to slow the entry of refugees from Syria, citing national security concerns. North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory asked the federal government to stop allowing Syrian refugees until tighter security measures are in place.

Host Frank Stasio talks with The Canadian Press reporter Jordan Press about the Canadian refugee resettlement plans.