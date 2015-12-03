Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Canada Prepares To Welcome Syrian Refugees

Canada plans to bring in 10,000 Syrian refugees by the end of the year and an additional 15,000 by the end of February.
Russell Watkins
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Canada plans to bring in 10,000 Syrian refugees by the end of the year and an additional 15,000 by the end of February.

In stark contrast to the United States, Canada is preparing to welcome 25,000 Syrian refugees beginning December 10. The plan will bring 10,000 refugees to the country by the end of the calendar year and 15,000 more by the end of February 2016.

All of the refugees will be screened in a two-step process by the United Nations and Canadian authorities before resettlement. 

In the United States, the House of Representatives passed a bill to slow the entry of refugees from Syria, citing national security concerns. North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory asked the federal government to stop allowing Syrian refugees until tighter security measures are in place.

Host Frank Stasio talks with The Canadian Press reporter Jordan Press about the Canadian refugee resettlement plans.

Tags

Syrian Refugees
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio