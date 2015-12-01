The Origins Of Peter Pan: Peter And The Starcatcher

Before Peter Pan flew to Neverland with Wendy and fought Captain Hook, he was simply an unnamed orphan searching for his place in the world.

In the prequel to “Peter Pan,” Peter befriends a girl named Molly, forms a group called the Lost Boys and battles a villain named Black Stache. “Peter and the Starcatcher” gives the origins of Peter Pan, Captain Hook, Neverland, Tinker Bell and more.

Host Frank Stasio talks with director Brendon Fox; Greg Kable, dramaturg at PlayMakers; Evan Johnson, the actor playing Peter Pan; and Mitchell Jarvis, the actor playing Black Stache.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” plays at the Paul Green Theatre at UNC-Chapel Hill. PlayMakers Repertory Company performs the adaptation through Dec. 12.