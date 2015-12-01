Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The Origins Of Peter Pan: Peter And The Starcatcher

1 of 3
(L-R) Evan Johnson as Peter and Mitchell Jarvis as Black Stache in 'Peter and the Starcatcher'
Jon Gardiner
2 of 3
(L-R) Daniel Bailin as Prentiss, Arielle Yoder as Molly Aster, Evan Johnson as Peter and Jorge Donoso as Ted
Jon Gardiner
3 of 3
Mitchell Jarvis as Black Stache
Jon Gardiner

Before Peter Pan flew to Neverland with Wendy and fought Captain Hook, he was simply an unnamed orphan searching for his place in the world.

In the prequel to “Peter Pan,” Peter befriends a girl named Molly, forms a group called the Lost Boys and battles a villain named Black Stache. “Peter and the Starcatcher” gives the origins of Peter Pan, Captain Hook, Neverland, Tinker Bell and more. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with director Brendon Fox; Greg Kable, dramaturg at PlayMakers; Evan Johnson, the actor playing Peter Pan; and Mitchell Jarvis, the actor playing Black Stache.

“Peter and the Starcatcher” plays at the Paul Green Theatre at UNC-Chapel Hill. PlayMakers Repertory Company performs the adaptation through Dec. 12. 

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio