During World War II, approximately 120,000 Japanese Americans were forced into internment camps across the country. About 2,000 internees came from Hawai'i, including George Hoshida and his family.

Hoshida's life in the camps and his struggle to return to his family are chronicled in the new book, "Taken From The Paradise Isle: The Hoshida Family Story" (University of Colorado Press/2015). The book uses his diary and personal sketches to trace his story.

Host Frank Stasio talks with editor Heidi Kim about the Hoshida family's legacy and the power of personal narrative.