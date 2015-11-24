Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Taken From The Paradise Isle

Book cover of 'Taken from the Paradise Isle' edited by Heidi Kim
UP Colorado

During World War II, approximately 120,000 Japanese Americans were forced into internment camps across the country. About 2,000 internees came from Hawai'i, including George Hoshida and his family.

Hoshida's life in the camps and his struggle to return to his family are chronicled in the new book, "Taken From The Paradise Isle: The Hoshida Family Story(University of Colorado Press/2015). The book uses his diary and personal sketches to trace his story. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with editor Heidi Kim about the Hoshida family's legacy and the power of personal narrative.

Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
