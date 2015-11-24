NC ACLU Warns Charter School Of LGBTQ Discrimination

A K-12 charter school in Rutherford County is under fire from the North Carolina American Civil Liberties Union after the school suspended all student club activities earlier this month.

Lake Lure Classical Academy suspended its extra-curricular clubs after controversy over a new club that supported lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer students. The NC ACLU sent a letter to the school alleging the move violates the federal Equal Access Act.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Carolina Public Press managing editor Frank Taylor about the charter school's response.