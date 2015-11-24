Bringing The World Home To You

NC ACLU Warns Charter School Of LGBTQ Discrimination

classroom
Malate269
/
Wikimedia Commons

A K-12 charter school in Rutherford County is under fire from the North Carolina American Civil Liberties Union after the school suspended all student club activities earlier this month.

Lake Lure Classical Academy suspended its extra-curricular clubs after controversy over a new club that supported lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer students. The NC ACLU sent a letter to the school alleging the move violates the federal Equal Access Act.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Carolina Public Press managing editor Frank Taylor about the charter school's response.

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsACLULGBTQ RightsRutherford CountyLake Lure Classical AcademyCharter SchoolsFrank TaylorCarolina Public Press
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
