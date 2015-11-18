Governor McCrory Concerned About Syrian Refugees In NC

In the wake of terrorist attacks in Paris, President Obama announced the United States will accept 10,000 Syrian refugees in the coming year, an increase from the 1,854 Syrian refugees admitted since 2012.

North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory joined more than half of the country's governors in asking the federal government not to resettle Syrian refugees in their states. McCrory said 59 Syrian refugees have settled in North Carolina since the beginning of 2014.

McCrory said Wednesday that he welcomes a dialogue with the President about security concerns around refugee admissions.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Duke Asian and Middle Eastern studies professor Miriam Cooke about the political and historical context of the Syrian refugee crisis.