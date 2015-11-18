El Quixote Festival
This year marks the 400th anniversary of Miguel De Cervantes' infamous two-part novel “El Quixote.” It is considered by many to be the first modern novel, and its themes continue to resonate with today’s artists and thinkers.
To celebrate the anniversary, Triangle-based artist Rafael Osuba coordinated a 7-month long festival, “El Quixote Festival,” that gathers artists around the state to share works that reflect the character and spirit of Don Quixote.
Host Frank Stasio previews the festival with artistic director Rafael Osuba. He is also joined by artists Betsy Birkner and Jean-Christian Rostagni, whose work is featured in the "I Am Quixote" exhibit currently on view at the Durham Arts Council through January. The artists will be part of an artists’ roundtable at the Arts Council tomorrow at 7 p.m.