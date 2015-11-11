Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

The von Trapp Descendants, And Their Own Musical Legacy

The von Trapps
Ben Moon
/

Sofia, Melanie, Amanda and August von Trapp are descendants of the family made famous by the beloved musical, "The Sound of Music."

Their grandfather, Werner von Trapp, taught them Austrian folk songs as children, and it was during their childhood that they realized their voices blended perfectly in classical choral music. Today, with their legacy in mind, The von Trapps have created their own version of folk music with a touch of indie rock.

Host Frank Stasio talks with The von Trapps about their new EP "Dancing in Gold," and they perform live.

The von Trapps also perform Thursday at 8 p.m. at Motorco in Durham.

Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
