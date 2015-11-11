The von Trapp Descendants, And Their Own Musical Legacy

Sofia, Melanie, Amanda and August von Trapp are descendants of the family made famous by the beloved musical, "The Sound of Music."

Their grandfather, Werner von Trapp, taught them Austrian folk songs as children, and it was during their childhood that they realized their voices blended perfectly in classical choral music. Today, with their legacy in mind, The von Trapps have created their own version of folk music with a touch of indie rock.

Host Frank Stasio talks with The von Trapps about their new EP "Dancing in Gold," and they perform live.

The von Trapps also perform Thursday at 8 p.m. at Motorco in Durham.