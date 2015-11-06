Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Hollywood Director Peyton Reed Returns To North Carolina

Paul Smith
Peyton Reed fell in love with movies after watching the original “Planet of the Apes” as a child. He grew up in Raleigh and dedicated his teen years to film production.

He studied film at UNC-Chapel Hill and soon moved to Los Angeles to jump start his career. But it took Reed years to work his way into the directing ranks.

He finally made it on the scene in the 2000s with films like “Bring It On,” “The Break-Up,” and “Yes Man.” This summer, Reed directed the blockbuster hit “Ant-Man,” the latest installment in the Marvel movie series. 

Reed is in town as part of the inaugural Stembler Lecture at the UNC-Chapel Hill School of Media and Journalism and speaks today at 4 p.m. in Carroll Hall.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Reed about his career in Hollywood.

