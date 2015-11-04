'The Last September:' Love And Murder In A Small Town

Wilmington author Nina de Gramont has based her newest novel on her own experiences during the offseason in Cape Cod.

The thrill of the deserted landscape makes for a unique experience, but the chill of an empty town provides the perfect inspiration for a love story that turns into a murder mystery.

"The Last September" (Algonquin/2015) is the story of one woman's search for the truth in a troubled marriage with nearly no one around to help.

Host Frank Stasio talks with de Gramont about "The Last September."