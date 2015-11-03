Governor McCrory’s Influence With Friend's State Contract

Governor Pat McCrory reportedly used his personal influence to help his friend and major political donor, Graeme Keith Sr., renew a $3 million contract with the state.

Keith wanted his private company to continue providing maintenance for three state prisons and gain contracts for 54 other facilities.

Department of Public Safety officials argued against renewing the contract because of security risks with private contractors and because it did not have significant savings for the state.

Public records, emails and interviews reported in McClatchy newspapers show McCrory intervened after state prison authorities declined to renew the contract.

Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Observer reporter Joe Neff about the report.