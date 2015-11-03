Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Governor McCrory’s Influence With Friend's State Contract

Pat McCrory
James Willamor
/
Flickr Creative Commons

Governor Pat McCrory reportedly used his personal influence to help his friend and major political donor, Graeme Keith Sr., renew a $3 million contract with the state.

Keith wanted his private company to continue providing maintenance for three state prisons and gain contracts for 54 other facilities. 

Department of Public Safety officials argued against renewing the contract because of security risks with private contractors and because it did not have significant savings for the state.

Public records, emails and interviews reported in McClatchy newspapers show McCrory intervened after state prison authorities declined to renew the contract.

Host Frank Stasio talks with News & Observer reporter Joe Neff about the report. 

Pat McCrory Graeme Keith The Keith Corp. Department of Public Safety
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio