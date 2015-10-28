Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Imani Winds Celebrates Local Historian John Hope Franklin

The Imani Winds quintet has its roots in classical music but takes musical influences from all over the world.
Imani Winds is coming to Duke University to honor former Duke professor and historian John Hope Franklin, pictured here.

Imani Winds is a Grammy-nominated wind quintet that has explored the limits of classical music for almost 20 years.

The ensemble grounds itself with a classical foundation, but infuses sounds from the Middle East to South America in its work.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Imani Winds about its origins and an upcoming performance at Duke University. Imani Winds is: Toyin Spellman-Diaz on oboe, Valerie Coleman on flute, Jeff Scott on french horn, Mariam Adam on clarinet and Monica Ellis on bassoon.

Imani Winds performs at Baldwin Auditorium at Duke University in Durham on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. The performance is a part of "John Hope Franklin at 100," a university-wide centenary honoring former Duke professor and historian John Hope Franklin.

Imani Winds, Classical Music, John Hope Franklin, Duke University, Toyin Spellman-Diaz, Valerie Coleman, Jeff Scott, Mariam Adam, Monica Ellis, Baldwin Auditorium
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
