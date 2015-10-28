Imani Winds Celebrates Local Historian John Hope Franklin

Imani Winds is a Grammy-nominated wind quintet that has explored the limits of classical music for almost 20 years.

The ensemble grounds itself with a classical foundation, but infuses sounds from the Middle East to South America in its work.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Imani Winds about its origins and an upcoming performance at Duke University. Imani Winds is: Toyin Spellman-Diaz on oboe, Valerie Coleman on flute, Jeff Scott on french horn, Mariam Adam on clarinet and Monica Ellis on bassoon.

Imani Winds performs at Baldwin Auditorium at Duke University in Durham on Thursday, Oct. 29 at 8 p.m. The performance is a part of "John Hope Franklin at 100," a university-wide centenary honoring former Duke professor and historian John Hope Franklin.