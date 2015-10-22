Bringing The World Home To You

Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play

1 of 5
Survivors of a civilization-ending apocalypse manage to salvage fragments of their cultural history.
Emily Levinstone
2 of 5
(L-R) Jenny (Lormarev Jones), Matt (Michael Brocki), Sam (Geraud Staton) and Susannah (Marcia Edmundson), survivors of a civilization-ending apocalypse, face an uncertain future.
Ed Hunt
3 of 5
(L-R) Sam (Geraud Staton), Jenny (Lormarev Jones), Matt (Michael Brocki), and Colleen (Carly Prentis Jones) rehearse for some primetime historical reenactment.
Ed Hunt
4 of 5
Susannah (Marcia Edmundson) and Matt (Michael Brocki), trying to remember an old TV episode, hear something moving in the woods.
Ed Hunt
5 of 5
Gibson (Derrick Ivey), one of the survivors of a civilization-ending apocalypse, sets the stage for some slapstick humor.
Ed Hunt

The Simpsons is the kind of show that people watch over and over. Many episodes continue to linger in popular culture no matter how many years have passed since they originally aired.

But what would happen if suddenly all The Simpsons episodes and all other media and technology were gone and all that remained were people’s memories of what they think they heard or saw?

A new play at Manbites Dog Theater in Durham explores this premise and tells the story of what happens in the aftermath of a civilization-ending apocalypse when survivors try to re-tell a classic Simpsons episode.

The story of the episode continues to evolve over time and eventually begins to look like something new and strange, raising questions about the power of theater and the state of the human condition. 

Host Frank Stasio previews “Mr. Burns, A Post-Electric Play” with director Jeff Storer, composer Bart Matthews, and actors Lormarev Jones and Michael Brocki. The show opens tonight and runs through Saturday, Nov. 7.

