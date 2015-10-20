Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Bringing Birth Stories To The Forefront

Author Robin Greene with her first son Dan in 1981
Author Robin Greene at a meditation center in Isai, Romania.
Author Robin Greene with her granddaughter Lilly in Massachusetts in 2014.
'Real Birth: Women Share Their Stories' is a collection of birth narratives from women throughout the U.S. It examines birthing as a threshold experience in women’s lives.";
Robin Greene

Robin Greene gave birth to her first child in 1981. It was a traumatic experience for her, and she was shocked that nobody had prepared her for what it would be like.

She shared her experience with a friend and they both began to wonder how many other women had similar experiences, and if anything could be gained from encouraging women to share their birthing stories more openly.

Greene put out a call in a national magazine, and after quickly getting more than 200 responses, it was clear that she was on to something. She conducted interviews with more than 70 women and compiled these narratives into the book "Real Birth: Women Share their Stories" (Light Messages/2015) first published in 2000.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Robin Greene, professor of English and writing at Methodist University, about the latest edition of her book and why she believes the birthing experience is such an important turning point in women's lives. Greene will lead a workshop training women about how to write their own birth stories at Baby+Company in Cary on November 15.

