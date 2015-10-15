Scanning Dead Birds: Celebrating Unconventional Photography In The Triangle

From scanning dead birds to the photo that got away, the Click! Triangle Photography Festival gives a snapshot of the local photography scene.

It includes more than 60 events at more than 30 venues throughout October.

Host Frank Stasio talks with three photographers involved with the festival: Bryce Lankard, Jim Lee and Leah Sobsey.

Lankard leads an open forum called “Photographic Fish Tales: Stories of landing the big one & ones that got away” on October 20 at 7 p.m. at The Carrack in Durham.

Lee and Sobsey are part of “The Scanners,” an exhibit also at The Carrack that uses a scanner as an alternative approach to photography. “The Scanners” has an opening reception Friday during Third Friday Durham from 6-9 p.m., and the exhibit runs through October 24.