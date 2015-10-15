Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Scanning Dead Birds: Celebrating Unconventional Photography In The Triangle

1 of 5
Leah Sobsey scanned birds from the N.C. Museum of Natural Sciences collections. Pictured are indigo bunting (Passerina cyanea) birds.
Leah Sobsey
2 of 5
Blue jays (Cyanocitta cristata)
Leah Sobsey
3 of 5
Northern cardinals (Cardinalis cardinalis)
Leah Sobsey
4 of 5
The sword-billed hummingbird (Ensifera ensifera)
Leah Sobsey
5 of 5
Cedar waxwings (Bombycilla cedrorum)
Leah Sobsey

From scanning dead birds to the photo that got away, the Click! Triangle Photography Festival gives a snapshot of the local photography scene.

It includes more than 60 events at more than 30 venues throughout October.

Host Frank Stasio talks with three photographers involved with the festival: Bryce Lankard, Jim Lee and Leah Sobsey.

Lankard leads an open forum called “Photographic Fish Tales: Stories of landing the big one & ones that got away” on October 20 at 7 p.m. at The Carrack in Durham. 

Lee and Sobsey are part of “The Scanners,” an exhibit also at The Carrack that uses a scanner as an alternative approach to photography. “The Scanners” has an opening reception Friday during Third Friday Durham from 6-9 p.m., and the exhibit runs through October 24. 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsClick! Triangle Photography FestivalLeah SobseyJim LeeBryce LankardThe CarrackThe ScannersPhotographic Fish TalesPhotographyArt
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio