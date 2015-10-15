Bringing The World Home To You

John Hodgman Journeys To 'Vacationland'

John Hodgman is known for his work on 'The Daily Show' and as the PC guy from Apple's 'Mac vs. PC' commercials.
Hodgman has a new one-man show titled 'Vacationland' about his experiences in Maine.

Comedian John Hodgman has made a name for himself as a correspondent for The Daily Show and the PC guy from Apple's "Mac vs. PC" advertisements.

But Hodgman is putting those characters aside and showcasing stories from his life as an aging, weird, mustachioed father. In Hodgman's new one-man show "Vacationland," he tells stories about traveling to Maine for vacation but being met by "oceans made of hate" and skeptical locals. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Hodgman about the performance and his career. Hodgman performs at the Carolina Theatre in Durham on Saturday, Oct. 24 at 8 p.m.

