GOP Searches For New House Speaker Nominee After McCarthy Drops Out

Republicans on Capitol Hill met Thursday to nominate a new Speaker of the House after John Boehner announced last month he will be resigning.

The front runner for the nomination was House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy. However, McCarthy abruptly dropped out of the race Thursday, causing disarray in the Republican caucus. The House of Representatives was scheduled to vote on a new Speaker at the end of October. The vote has now been postponed as GOP leaders search for a new nominee.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Washington reporter for Time Warner Cable News Geoff Bennett about the House Speaker race.