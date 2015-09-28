Subpoenas Issued In Department Of Health And Human Services Investigation

Employees at the state Department of Health and Human Services received subpoenas in a federal investigation, according to a report by the News and Observer.

Federal prosecutors are investigating expensive contracts for high-ranking DHHS employees and a Medicaid consulting firm. The subpoenas request information for more than 30 employees, including the employment contract for former DHHS Secretary Aldona Wos.

Host Frank Stasio talks with WUNC Capitol Reporter Jeff Tiberii about the implications of the federal investigation.