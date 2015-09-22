Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Bringing Out The Jeansboro in Greensboro

A collection of Blue Bell Wrangler artifacts on view at the pop-up exhibit 'Denim at the Depot' at the Douglas Galyon Depot in downtown Greensboro through Sunday, September 27.
Evan Morrison
Examples of the evolution of Blue Bell Wrangler products from work clothing to casual wear.
Evan Morrison
Wrangler jackets are one of many featured items at 'Denim at the Depot,' a pop-up exhibit on view in Greensboro.
Evan Morrison
Blue Bell workers at a mill in Greensboro in the early 1900s.
VF Jeanswear, Wrangler
Designer Rodeo Ben worked with Wrangler to perfect the western jeans for cowboys.
VF Jeanswear, Wrangler
A Wrangler advertisement featuring rodeo performer Berva Dawn Sorensen.
VF Jeanswear, Wrangler
A Newsweek cover from 1966 featuring Wrangler jeans.
VF Jeanswear, Wrangler

Jeans are one of the most ubiquitous clothing items—found in both high-end designer boutiques and on the shelves at Wal-Mart.

Although they originated as work garments for miners, farmers and cattle workers, they have since become a more everyday item.

A new pop-up exhibit in Greensboro explores the history of denim and the role that Greensboro has played in the evolution of denim and denimwear during the past century. “Denim at the Depot” is on view at the Douglas Galyon Depot in downtown Greensboro through Sunday, September 27.

Host Frank Stasio talks to curator of the exhibit Evan Morrison, co-owner of Greensboro-based Hudson’s Overall Company; Susan Downer, in-house archivist for VF Jeanswear, the company that now owns Wrangler and Bluebell; and Henry Wong, indigo expert, and director of product development & marketing at Artistic Fabric Mills.

JeansDenimGreensboroDenim at the DepotDouglas Galyon DepotEvan MorrisonHudson's HillHenry WongCone MillsSusan DownerVF JeanswearWranglerPop-Up ExhibitTextilesTextile IndustryIndigo
