Bringing Out The Jeansboro in Greensboro

Jeans are one of the most ubiquitous clothing items—found in both high-end designer boutiques and on the shelves at Wal-Mart.

Although they originated as work garments for miners, farmers and cattle workers, they have since become a more everyday item.

A new pop-up exhibit in Greensboro explores the history of denim and the role that Greensboro has played in the evolution of denim and denimwear during the past century. “Denim at the Depot” is on view at the Douglas Galyon Depot in downtown Greensboro through Sunday, September 27.

Host Frank Stasio talks to curator of the exhibit Evan Morrison, co-owner of Greensboro-based Hudson’s Overall Company; Susan Downer, in-house archivist for VF Jeanswear, the company that now owns Wrangler and Bluebell; and Henry Wong, indigo expert, and director of product development & marketing at Artistic Fabric Mills.