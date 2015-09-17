Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Onion's Scott Dikkers And The Formula To Fake News

Scott Dikkers is the founding editor of the satirical newspaper and website The Onion
Nicki Fietzer
/

The Onion is known for it's satirical news with headlines like "Study Reveals: Babies Are Stupid" and "CIA Realizes It's Been Using Black Highlighters All These Years."

But for Scott Dikkers, making fake news is often serious work. Dikkers is a founding editor of The Onion and served as it's longest serving editor-in-chief. 

At the satirical news source, he instilled a formula for how to write good comedy. The strategies that made The Onion famous are featured in Dikkers' latest book "How To Write Funny" (CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform/2014).

Dikkers now runs a writing workshop with Chicago comedy theater The Second City in partnership with The Onion.

Scott Dikkers will speak in Duke University's Page Auditorium at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dikkers about the late nights putting together The Onion in its early days and the guaranteed way to write a good laugh.

A sample of Scott Dikkers' comic strip 'Jim's Journal.'
Credit Scott Dikkers
/
A sample of Scott Dikkers' comic strip 'Jim's Journal.'

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsScott DikkersThe OnionHow To Write FunnyThe Second CityPage AuditoriumDuke UniversitySatire
Stay Connected
Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Charlie Shelton-Ormond is a podcast producer for WUNC. His fascination for audio storytelling and radio journalism began as a broadcast major at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He began his career as a reporter for Carolina Connection, UNC’s student-led radio news show, where Charlie’s work won multiple Hearst Journalism Awards.
See stories by Charlie Shelton-Ormond
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio