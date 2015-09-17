The Onion's Scott Dikkers And The Formula To Fake News

The Onion is known for it's satirical news with headlines like "Study Reveals: Babies Are Stupid" and "CIA Realizes It's Been Using Black Highlighters All These Years."

But for Scott Dikkers, making fake news is often serious work. Dikkers is a founding editor of The Onion and served as it's longest serving editor-in-chief.

At the satirical news source, he instilled a formula for how to write good comedy. The strategies that made The Onion famous are featured in Dikkers' latest book "How To Write Funny" (CreateSpace Independent Publishing Platform/2014).

Dikkers now runs a writing workshop with Chicago comedy theater The Second City in partnership with The Onion.

Scott Dikkers will speak in Duke University's Page Auditorium at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dikkers about the late nights putting together The Onion in its early days and the guaranteed way to write a good laugh.