Ron Rash's Latest: Above The Waterfall

Ron Rash is a critically acclaimed novelist who has won many accolades for his five novels, including Serena and World Made Straight.

When Rash penned his most recent work, he began with a single image: dead trout in a stream. From there, he knew he wanted to craft a narrative about hope and he used the relationship between a sheriff and a park ranger to do just that.

Host Frank Stasio talks with author and Western Carolina University professor Ron Rash about his new book, "Above the Waterfall" (Harper Collins/2015).

Rash appears on Monday at Quail Ridge books in Raleigh and on Tuesday at Flyleaf Books in Chapel Hill.