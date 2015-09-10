For most entrepreneurs, finding a competitive advantage means a way to beat out the competition. But for restaurateur Judy Wicks, discovering how much clients embraced her sustainable practices made her want to share them with other restaurants.

Host Frank Stasio talks with entrepreneur and author Judy Wicks about her book, “Good Morning, Beautiful Business” (Chelsea Green Publishing/2013) and her ideas about the potential for a compassionate economy.

Stasio and Wicks speak tonight at the NC Southeast Regional Gathering: A Money and Meaning Summit at 6:30 p.m. at Fearrington Barn in Pittsboro, NC.