Chopin Meets The Beatles

Pianist Pamela Howland has had a long love affair with legendary Polish composer and pianist Frédéric Chopin. She wrote a one-woman show about his life and documented his roots in a film.

She returns to Poland regularly to play his music in a wide range of venues. A few years ago she was performing his music on a potato cart as it was pulled through the Warsaw streets, and she had an encounter that changed the direction of her career.

She saw another of her lifelong music heroes: Paul McCartney. This encounter inspired a new collection of piano arrangements that blends the aesthetic of Chopin with the sounds of The Beatles.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks to Pamela Howland about her continued attempt to expand and diversify classical music. She will perform from her new collection at Durham's Alley Twenty Six on Sunday, September 20 at 5 p.m.

See Pam's chance encounter with Paul McCartney: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=94sz9Y82gkg