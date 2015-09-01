Cooking With Crabs And Beans In The South

From soft-shell crabs down east to baked beans cooked with a slab of pulled pork, crabs and beans are unquestionably essential to southern cuisine especially in North Carolina.

The “Savor the South” cookbook series identifies the region’s most delectable treats and assembles recipes using those ingredients. The latest batch of books includes new titles “Crabs & Oysters” (UNC Press/2015) and “Beans & Field Peas” (UNC Press/2015), which will both be released Monday.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Bill Smith, chef at Crook’s Corner and author of “Crabs & Oysters," and Sandra Gutierrez, food writer and author of “Beans & Fields Peas” about some of the South’s most treasured recipes.