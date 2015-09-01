Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Cooking With Crabs And Beans In The South

1 of 4
Sandra Gutierrez is the author of 'Beans and Field Peas' and other cookbooks looking at Latin American and southern cuisine.
Matt Hulsman
2 of 4
Gutierrez is an adopted southerner who sees beans and field peas used a lot in the south and her native Latin American cuisine.
3 of 4
Bill Smith is the chef at Crook's Corner in Chapel Hill and author of the southern cookbook 'Crabs and Oysters.'
Soleil Konkel
4 of 4
Bill Smith has been eating crabs and oysters since his childhood down east.

From soft-shell crabs down east to baked beans cooked with a slab of pulled pork, crabs and beans are unquestionably essential to southern cuisine especially in North Carolina. 

The “Savor the South” cookbook series identifies the region’s most delectable treats and assembles recipes using those ingredients. The latest batch of books includes new titles “Crabs & Oysters” (UNC Press/2015) and “Beans & Field Peas” (UNC Press/2015), which will both be released Monday.

Host Frank Stasio talks to Bill Smith, chef at Crook’s Corner and author of “Crabs & Oysters," and Sandra Gutierrez, food writer and author of “Beans & Fields Peas” about some of the South’s most treasured recipes.  

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBill SmithSandra GutierrezSavor The SouthCookbooksCrabs and OystersBeans and Field PeasBeansField PeasCrabsOystersSouthern FoodSouthern HistoryFood
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio