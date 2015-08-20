Pediatric oncologist Dr. Raymond Barfield has always loved storytelling. As a child he would often sit and listen to his grandfather tell tales, and in college he sought out the work of philosophers who illustrated their ideas with specific stories.

Barfield recently decided to take his passion to the page and pen his own novel. “The Book of Colors” (Unbridled Books, 2015) tells the story of a 19-year-old pregnant woman named Yslea who lives on the outskirts of Memphis. She is struggling to find her place in the world and unwittingly creates a community with several other interesting characters.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Dr. Barfield, a pediatric oncologist and professor of Christian philosophy at Duke Divinity School, about his debut work.

Dr. Barfield reads from “The Book of Colors” tonight at 7 p.m. at Raleigh's Quail Ridge Books.