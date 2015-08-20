Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Book Of Colors

The Book of Colors

Pediatric oncologist Dr. Raymond Barfield has always loved storytelling. As a child he would often sit and listen to his grandfather tell tales, and in college he sought out the work of philosophers who illustrated their ideas with specific stories.

Barfield recently decided to take his passion to the page and pen his own novel. “The Book of Colors (Unbridled Books, 2015) tells the story of a 19-year-old pregnant woman named Yslea who lives on the outskirts of Memphis. She is struggling to find her place in the world and unwittingly creates a community with several other interesting characters.

  Host Frank Stasio talks with Dr. Barfield, a pediatric oncologist and professor of Christian philosophy at Duke Divinity School, about his debut work.

Dr. Barfield reads from “The Book of Colors” tonight at 7 p.m. at Raleigh's Quail Ridge Books.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsThe Book Of ColorsRaymond BarfieldNovelQuail Ridge Books
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio