Rape Kits Go Untested

Thousands of untested rape kits are sitting in police storage throughout the country according to a new investigation by USA Today.

The kits include evidence that could be matched to attackers but some law enforcement agencies say the cost is prohibitive. Here in North Carolina, hundreds of rape kits remain untested.

Guest host Phoebe Judge talks with Asheville Citizen-Times Reporter Tonya Maxwell about her investigation into why some police agencies are not processing rape kits.