Meet Glen Warren, A Father Forever

Glen Warren (middle) with his three kids: Glen Warren II (left), Anthony Warren (right), and Celeste Warren (front)
Glen Warren
Glen Warren founded the nonprofit Fathers Forever to restore relationships between fathers and children.
Glen Warren
The cover of Glen Warren's book, 'Chat and Chew.'
Glen Warren

Glen Warren vividly remembers the first moments of single fatherhood: he was standing in the living room of his new mobile home with his three kids, and he quickly realized that he had no idea how to make them dinner. 

In the coming years he learned how to piece together meals, filed for child support, and worked multiple jobs to put food on the table. And through all of this, he became increasingly certain about one thing: fatherhood is incredibly important. 

After more than two decades working as a mental health counselor, he decided to start his own nonprofit. Fathers Forever works to restore the relationships between fathers and their children. More than 350 Wake County men have graduated from the program so far, and Glen hopes to eventually expand it throughout the state.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Glen Warren about his life and career.

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio