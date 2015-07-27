Meet Glen Warren, A Father Forever

Glen Warren vividly remembers the first moments of single fatherhood: he was standing in the living room of his new mobile home with his three kids, and he quickly realized that he had no idea how to make them dinner.

In the coming years he learned how to piece together meals, filed for child support, and worked multiple jobs to put food on the table. And through all of this, he became increasingly certain about one thing: fatherhood is incredibly important.

After more than two decades working as a mental health counselor, he decided to start his own nonprofit. Fathers Forever works to restore the relationships between fathers and their children. More than 350 Wake County men have graduated from the program so far, and Glen hopes to eventually expand it throughout the state.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Glen Warren about his life and career.