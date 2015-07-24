The Music Of See Gulls

After broken up bands and relationships, the pop punk band See Gulls formed two years ago.

They recently released their first EP, which they tracked at Fidelitorium Recordings with well-known producer Mitch Easter.

Host Frank Stasio talks to See Gulls: Sarah Fuller on lead vocals and guitar, Maria Albani on drums, Leah Gibson on bass, and Duncan Webster on guitar, about their music and lyrical inspirations.

You can watch their music video for "You Can't See Me" below.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y8T9GO1adxE

Set List

"Long Gone" (starts at 2:37)

"You Can't See Me" (8:01)

"You're Here" (12:30)

"Karate Kicks" (16:52)