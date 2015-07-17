Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

A Merging Of Traditions

1 of 2
Joe Troop (left) and Diego Sanchez (right) play together to form an acoustic world music sound.
Joe Troop
2 of 2
Troop is originally from North Carolina, while Sanchez is Argentine.
Joe Troop

When North Carolina native Joe Troop first moved to Argentina, he hoped to learn about Argentine culture. The musician had an interest in the lives, beliefs and music of Argentinean people.

And as a bluegrass musician, he thought the best way to jump into the scene was to start a band. He looked online for a local who could play the banjo and he found Diego Sanchez.

  

Host Frank Stasio talks with Troop and Sanchez about their collaboration. Joe Troop and Diego Sánchez bring their acoustic world music to the Sharp 9 Gallery in Durham on Friday July 17 at 8 p.m. and Raleigh’s Tir Na Nog on Sunday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m. 

Joe Troop and Diego Sanchez's shows list:
 

* RSPV required to info@troopsanchez.com.ar

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsJoe TroopDiego SanchezBluegrass MusicSharp 9 GalleryTir Na NogArgentinaSOT Live Music
Stay Connected
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
See stories by Hady Mawajdeh
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio