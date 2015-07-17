A Merging Of Traditions
Joe Troop (left) and Diego Sanchez (right) play together to form an acoustic world music sound.
Troop is originally from North Carolina, while Sanchez is Argentine.
When North Carolina native Joe Troop first moved to Argentina, he hoped to learn about Argentine culture. The musician had an interest in the lives, beliefs and music of Argentinean people.
And as a bluegrass musician, he thought the best way to jump into the scene was to start a band. He looked online for a local who could play the banjo and he found Diego Sanchez.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Troop and Sanchez about their collaboration. Joe Troop and Diego Sánchez bring their acoustic world music to the Sharp 9 Gallery in Durham on Friday July 17 at 8 p.m. and Raleigh’s Tir Na Nog on Sunday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m.
Joe Troop and Diego Sanchez's shows list:
- Friday, July 17th at 8pm - The Sharp 9 Gallery - Durham, NC
- Saturday, July 18th at 8pm - *private event - Durham NC
- Sunday, July 19th at 6:30pm - Tir Na Nog - Raleigh, NC
- Tuesday, July 21st - Sunday, July 26th - Floyd Fest - Floyd, VA
- Tuesday, July 28th at 7pm - Jones House - Boone, NC
- Friday, July 31st at 9pm - Muddy Creek Music Hall - Winston-Salem, NC
- Saturday, August 1st at 7pm - Blue Ridge Music Center - Galax, VA
- Sunday, August 2nd at 6pm - Blind Pig Supper Club - Asheville, NC
- Monday, August 3rd - Thursday, August 6th - Old Fiddler’s Convention - Galax, VA
- Friday, August 7th at 4:30pm - Steppin’ Out - Blacksburg, VA
* RSPV required to info@troopsanchez.com.ar