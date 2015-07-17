A Merging Of Traditions

When North Carolina native Joe Troop first moved to Argentina, he hoped to learn about Argentine culture. The musician had an interest in the lives, beliefs and music of Argentinean people.

And as a bluegrass musician, he thought the best way to jump into the scene was to start a band. He looked online for a local who could play the banjo and he found Diego Sanchez.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Troop and Sanchez about their collaboration. Joe Troop and Diego Sánchez bring their acoustic world music to the Sharp 9 Gallery in Durham on Friday July 17 at 8 p.m. and Raleigh’s Tir Na Nog on Sunday, July 19 at 6:30 p.m.

