Author Tom Young is back with another novel about the adventures of Colonel Michael Parson. In The Hunters (Putnam/2015), the protagonist flies relief supplies into Somalia in an antique DC-3 cargo plane for a charitable organization.

Unfortunately, things get complicated when an al-Shabaab leader declares all aid a sin against God, and he begins launching attacks against planes and convoys to stop them.

Host Frank Stasio talks with author and North Carolina native Tom Young about his military novels and about his life before writing which includes time in Air National Guard and writing for the Associated Press.

Young reads from his new book at Durham’s Regulator Books on Saturday July 18 at 7 p.m. and at the Richard H. Thornton Library in Oxford on Sunday July 26 at 2 p.m.