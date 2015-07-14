Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Runaways, The Musical

Image of several actors who will be in the play 'Runaways.' Raleigh Little Theatre is producing 'Runaways,' a former Broadway musical about teenagers who run away from home.
Curtis Brown
/
Raleigh Little Theatre is producing 'Runaways,' a former Broadway musical about teenagers who run away from home.

In the late 1970s, Elizabeth Swados created the musical "Runaways" based on interviews with runaway teens in New York City. Though the play is nearly four decades old, the issues surrounding teen homelessness persist.

Raleigh Little Theatre is partnering with Haven House Services to present the musical, "Runaways," as part of the theater's Teen Summer Conservatory. The play opens Friday and runs through July 26.

Host Frank Stasio talks with actor Calvin Noble; director Linda O'Day Young; and director of crisis and homeless services at Haven House, Danielle Butler. Noble and fellow actors Ricky Hall and Olivia Olsen perform scenes from the show.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsRunawaysLinda O'Day YoungRicky HallOlivia OlsenCalvin NobleDanielle ButlerTeen homelessnessHaven House ServicesRaleigh Little TheatrePlay
Stay Connected
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio