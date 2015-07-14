Runaways, The Musical

In the late 1970s, Elizabeth Swados created the musical "Runaways" based on interviews with runaway teens in New York City. Though the play is nearly four decades old, the issues surrounding teen homelessness persist.

Raleigh Little Theatre is partnering with Haven House Services to present the musical, "Runaways," as part of the theater's Teen Summer Conservatory. The play opens Friday and runs through July 26.

Host Frank Stasio talks with actor Calvin Noble; director Linda O'Day Young; and director of crisis and homeless services at Haven House, Danielle Butler. Noble and fellow actors Ricky Hall and Olivia Olsen perform scenes from the show.