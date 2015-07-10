Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Choreographer Bill T. Jones Presents Analogy/Dora: Tramontane

Image of Bill T. Jones on the left. Jones is an award-winning choreographer and just completed Analogy/Dora: Tramontane.
Nazareth College
/
Flickr Creative Commons
Bill T. Jones (left) is an award-winning choreographer and just completed Analogy/Dora: Tramontane.

Award-winning choreographer Bill T. Jones' newest creation, Analogy/Dora: Tramontaneis based on interviews he conducted with his 95-year-old mother-in-law, Dora Amelan, a Jewish nurse who survived the Holocaust.

Jones' piece tells the story of Amelan's perseverance after her mother's death in Belgium and documents her work to help Jews at internment camps in France. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jones and his husband Bjorn Amelan, son of Dora Amelan and Jones' longtime creative collaborator, about the performance. 

Analogy/Dora: Tramontane is on stage tonight at 8 p.m. and tomorrow 7 p.m. at the Durham Performing Arts Center.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsBill T. JonesAnalogy/Dora: TramontaneBjorn AmelanDPACDora AmelanAmerican Dance FestivalDance
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio