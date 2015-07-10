Choreographer Bill T. Jones Presents Analogy/Dora: Tramontane

Award-winning choreographer Bill T. Jones' newest creation, Analogy/Dora: Tramontane, is based on interviews he conducted with his 95-year-old mother-in-law, Dora Amelan, a Jewish nurse who survived the Holocaust.

Jones' piece tells the story of Amelan's perseverance after her mother's death in Belgium and documents her work to help Jews at internment camps in France.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Jones and his husband Bjorn Amelan, son of Dora Amelan and Jones' longtime creative collaborator, about the performance.

Analogy/Dora: Tramontane is on stage tonight at 8 p.m. and tomorrow 7 p.m. at the Durham Performing Arts Center.