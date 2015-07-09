Bringing The World Home To You

The State of Things

Civil Rights: The Past, The Future And Now

On July 2, 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed the Civil Rights Act, which outlawed discrimination based on race, color, religion, sex, or national origin. The law ended unfair voter registration requirements and racial segregation in schools and workplaces.

Unfortunately, that law did not end discrimination, and people around the country continue to fight every day for equal rights and freedom. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with author Benjamin Hedin about his new book “In Search of the Movement: The Struggle for Civil Rights Then and Now” (City Lights Books/2015) which profiles legendary figures from the long civil rights movement, including John Lewis, Julian Bond and contemporary leaders like William Barber II of the Moral Monday movement.

Hedin will be reading from his book at Quail Ridge Books in Raleigh on July 30 at 7 p.m

