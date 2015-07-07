Asheville is the largest city in western North Carolina. It is known for its scenic views, artsy culture and terrific music scene.



But one native, along with several of his friends, is hoping to also make Asheville a home for dance. Nick Kepley is an acclaimed dancer who founded MOTION Dance Theatre to bring the skills and values he learned performing around the nation home to Asheville.



This summer the theatre is hosting a three-week creative laboratory where visiting dancers and choreographers are given the time and space to create without boundaries.



Host Frank Stasio previews the festival with Nick Kepley, visiting choreographer Gina Patterson, and participating dancer Christian Broomhall. MOTION’s workshop will culminate with two days of performances called NEW/NOW/NEXT on July 10 and 11 at the Diana Wortham Theatre.