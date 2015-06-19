Singer-Songwriter Jill Andrews Visits North Carolina

Credit Jill Andrews / Jill Andrews is a singer-songwriter whose music has been featured on several popular TV shows. K.S Rhoads, on the right, will open for her shows.

Musician Jill Andrews began her music career in the early 2000’s as the cofounder of the alt-country group, the everybodyfields. After releasing three albums and touring the country with the everybodyfields, she decided to make a go of it on her own.

She has been releasing music as a solo artist since 2009. Her music has been showcased on the TV shows Grey's Anatomy, Nashville, Hart of Dixie and American Idol.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Andrews about her solo career and learning to collaborate with other songwriters in Nashville for her upcoming record, "The War Inside."

Andrews performs live tonight at the Pinhook in Durham at 8 p.m. and tomorrow at The Evening Muse in Charlotte. She plays live on the show accompanied by guitarist K.S. Rhoads.