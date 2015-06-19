Bringing The World Home To You

Singer-Songwriter Jill Andrews Visits North Carolina

Jill Andrews press photo.
http://jillandrews.com/press-photos
/
Jill Andrews visits North Carolina for a short tour and while in Durham performs live on The State of Things.
Image of Jill Andrews and K.S. Rhoads
Credit Jill Andrews
/
Jill Andrews is a singer-songwriter whose music has been featured on several popular TV shows. K.S Rhoads, on the right, will open for her shows.

Musician Jill Andrews began her music career in the early 2000’s as the cofounder of the alt-country group, the everybodyfields. After releasing three albums and touring the country with the everybodyfields, she decided to make a go of it on her own. 

She has been releasing music as a solo artist since 2009. Her music has been showcased on the TV shows Grey's Anatomy, Nashville, Hart of Dixie and American Idol. 

Host Frank Stasio talks with Andrews about her solo career and learning to collaborate with other songwriters in Nashville for her upcoming record, "The War Inside." 

Andrews performs live tonight at the Pinhook in Durham at 8 p.m. and tomorrow at The Evening Muse in Charlotte. She plays live on the show accompanied by guitarist K.S. Rhoads.

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
