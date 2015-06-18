Bringing The World Home To You

Equivocation, When Shakespeare Rewrites History

1 of 3
Group shot of Daniel Murphy, Mark Phialas, Jim O'Brien, Preston Campbell and Jason Hassell
Stephen J. Larson/ Theatre In The Park
2 of 3
Preston Campbell (left) and Jim O'Brien (right)
Stephen J. Larson/ Theatre In The Park
3 of 3
Daniel Murphy (left) along with O'Brien and Campbell
Stephen J. Larson/ Theatre In The Park

The Gunpowder Plot of 1605 was a failed attempt to assassinate King James I of England and blow up Parliament. The “official” story is that Catholic sympathizers were protesting a Protestant king, but many disagree and argue that it was a plot by Protestants to discredit Catholics.

The play “Equivocation” grapples with this muddled history and playwright Bill Cain writes his own alternative: King James I and his secretary of state Robert Cecil ask Shakespeare to write a play about their version of the gun plot to give it credibility. The show, onstage now at Raleigh’s Theatre in the Park, grapples with the balance between truth and art, and explores parallels between the early 1600s and modern day political life. 

Host Frank Stasio is joined in studio for performance and conversation with director Jerry Sipp and actors Jim O’Brien and Jason Hassell. “Equivocation” is on stage at the  Ira David Wood Pullen Park Theatre through Sunday, June 21. 

Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006.
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health.
