Meet Reverend John Heinemeier

The Rev. John Heinemeier says ministers should be agitators. In fact, he calls Jesus an agitator.

Rev. Heinemeier spent more than five decades stirring things up and serving congregants in inner-city New York, Boston and Baltimore. He helped integrate churches in the 60s and 70s, bringing together Latino and African-American congregations. He also worked to develop the Nehemiah strategy for housing. He now serves as an Episcopal Minister in Oxford, N.C.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Rev. Heinemeier about his faith, family and work.

A film by James Todd traces Pastor Heinemeier's work and ministry: