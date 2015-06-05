Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

The Cinematic Folk Music Of 'Songs Of Water'

Image of Songs of Water, an orchestral indie band that just released its latest album, "Stars and Dust."
Songs of Water
/
Songs of Water is an orchestral indie band. Their latest album, 'Stars and Dust,' comes out June 9th

North Carolina's own Stephen Roach started the band Songs of Water more than 10 years ago as an instrumental experiment. The group's first release was a collection of flowing, cinematic pieces.

Today, Songs of Water is producing lyrical songs with six multi-talented musicians.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Stephen Roach on vocals and dulcimer, Luke Skaggs on vocals and guitar, Greg Willette on vocals and guitar, and Elisa Rose Cox on vocals and strings, and they play live.

Their new album Stars and Dust will be released on Tuesday, June 9, and they perform Friday, June 12, at the Carolina Theater in Greensboro.

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsSongs of WaterStephen RoachLuke SkaggsGreg WilletteElisa Rose CoxStars and DustInstrumental musicLyrical songsSOT Live Music
Stay Connected
Will Michaels
Will Michaels is WUNC's General Assignment Reporter and fill-in host for "Morning Edition"
See stories by Will Michaels
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio