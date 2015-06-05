The Cinematic Folk Music Of 'Songs Of Water'

North Carolina's own Stephen Roach started the band Songs of Water more than 10 years ago as an instrumental experiment. The group's first release was a collection of flowing, cinematic pieces.

Today, Songs of Water is producing lyrical songs with six multi-talented musicians.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Stephen Roach on vocals and dulcimer, Luke Skaggs on vocals and guitar, Greg Willette on vocals and guitar, and Elisa Rose Cox on vocals and strings, and they play live.

Their new album Stars and Dust will be released on Tuesday, June 9, and they perform Friday, June 12, at the Carolina Theater in Greensboro.