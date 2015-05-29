Shana Tucker’s ChamberSoul

For many jazz or classical performers, the workplace is one of formality. But for cellist and singer Shana Tucker, the workplace last year was a zany mix of painted and costumed characters. Tucker literally joined the circus. The self-described “ChamberSoul” musician performs nightly with Cirque de Soleil’s KÀ'.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Tucker and she performs live with JC Martin on guitar; Shirazette Tinnin on drums; Darion Alexander on bass and Al Strong on trumpet. Tucker performs Saturday at 7:45 p.m.at The Strand at 38 Main in Waynesville and Tuesday, June 2 at 8 p.m. at the Carolina Theater in Durham.