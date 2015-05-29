Shana Tucker’s ChamberSoul
1 of 2
Shana Tucker created the musical genre Chamber Soul to reflect a mix of classical and jazz training with influences from 80s and 90s pop and world music.
Lei Rivera Photography
2 of 2
Shana Tucker plays Chamber Soul across the country when she's not at her day job, playing cello for Cirque du Soleil.
Lei Rivera Photography
For many jazz or classical performers, the workplace is one of formality. But for cellist and singer Shana Tucker, the workplace last year was a zany mix of painted and costumed characters. Tucker literally joined the circus. The self-described “ChamberSoul” musician performs nightly with Cirque de Soleil’s KÀ'.
Host Frank Stasio talks with Tucker and she performs live with JC Martin on guitar; Shirazette Tinnin on drums; Darion Alexander on bass and Al Strong on trumpet. Tucker performs Saturday at 7:45 p.m.at The Strand at 38 Main in Waynesville and Tuesday, June 2 at 8 p.m. at the Carolina Theater in Durham.