The State of Things

Shana Tucker’s ChamberSoul

1 of 2
Shana Tucker created the musical genre Chamber Soul to reflect a mix of classical and jazz training with influences from 80s and 90s pop and world music.
Lei Rivera Photography
2 of 2
Shana Tucker plays Chamber Soul across the country when she's not at her day job, playing cello for Cirque du Soleil.
Lei Rivera Photography

For many jazz or classical performers, the workplace is one of formality. But for cellist and singer Shana Tucker, the workplace last year was a zany mix of painted and costumed characters. Tucker literally joined the circus. The self-described “ChamberSoul” musician performs nightly with Cirque de Soleil’s '

Host Frank Stasio talks with Tucker and she performs live with JC Martin on guitar; Shirazette Tinnin on drums; Darion Alexander on bass and Al Strong on trumpet. Tucker performs Saturday at 7:45 p.m.at The Strand at 38 Main in Waynesville and Tuesday, June 2 at 8 p.m. at the Carolina Theater in Durham.

Shana Tucker, Shirazette Tinnin, JC Martin, Chamber Soul, Cello, Cirque du Soleil, Al Strong, Darion Alexander
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
Laura Lee
Laura Lee was the managing editor of The State of Things until mid February 2017. Born and raised in Monroe, North Carolina, Laura returned to the Old North state in 2013 after several years in Washington, DC. She received her B.A. in political science and international studies from UNC-Chapel Hill in 2002 and her J.D. from UNC-Chapel Hill School of Law in 2007.
