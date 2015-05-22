A Jazz-Bluegrass Jam Session With The Jon Stickley Trio

Durham native Jon Stickley has jumped around from Indy rock bands to renowned bluegrass groups like Big Fat Gap and Town Mountain.

But he's found another musical home in Asheville with his newest creation, the Jon Stickley Trio.

Jon has combined his experience with rock, bluegrass and Americana with two other talented musicians who have classical and hip-hop backgrounds.

Host Frank Stasio talks with the Jon Stickley Trio: Jon Stickley on guitar, Lyndsay Pruett on the fiddle, and Patrick Armitage on percussion, and they play live. The band performs tonight at Tir Na Nog in Raleigh at 7 p.m.