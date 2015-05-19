Bringing The World Home To You

The Golden Age of Professional Wrestling

1 of 3
John Hitchcock with the Front Row gang holding one of his signs meant for Dusty Rhodes. Hitchcock was the first audience member in the Greensboro Coliseum to hold up humorous signs at wrestling matches. Some of the pro wrestlers loved it, others didn't.
John Hitchcock
2 of 3
John Hitchcock (R) with Arn Anderson of the Four Horsemen, a notorious group of fans. John christened the name of the group after Arn said something like, "The only time this few people wreaked this much havoc was the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse!"
John Hitchcock
3 of 3
This is one of the screen printed wrestling cards used to advertise matches in the 1960s and 1970s.
John Hitchcock

Greensboro native John Hitchcock attended nearly every professional wrestling show in the Greensboro Coliseum for 15 years. He was a part of a group of troublemakers who sat in the front of the coliseum cheering loudly for the bad guys and getting a rise out of the crowd and the wrestlers.

Hitchcock captured his reflections from what he calls the “golden age of professional wrestling” in a new book, Front Row Section D: Glory Days for Mid-Atlantic Wrestling. We'll talk with Hitchcock, owner of the comic book store Parts Unknown in Greensboro, about his lifelong passion for professional wrestling, spanning from staying up late to watch matches as a 10-year old, to being a part of the show himself in the late 1990s.
 

Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio