Nobody's Darlin'

Steph Stewart grew up in the foothills of western North Carolina surrounded by Appalachian folk music.

The sounds resonated with Stewart and she began creating porch folk music mixed with Americana.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Stewart about her personal history and the development of her band, Steph Stewart and The Boyfriends. The group releases their newest album, Nobody's Darlin', on May 30th at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro. Steph Stewart and The Boyfriends is: Steph Stewart on lead vocals and acoustic guitar; Omar Ruiz-Lopez on backup vocals, fiddle and banjo; Nick Vandenberg on backup vocals and standup bass; and Mario Arnez on guitar and mandolin. Steph Stewart and The Boyfriends perform May 22nd at The Bywater in Asheville and on May 28th at Carborro's Steel String Brewery will be brewing a special brew in celebration of the album's completion..

Steph Stewart and The Boyfriends up coming shows:

  • 5/22/2015 | The Bywater || Asheville, NC
  • 5/23/2015 | The Purple Onion || Saluda, NC
  • 5/28/2015 | Glass Giveaway @ Steel String Brewery || Carrboro, NC |||
    First 100 purchases of ‘Nobody’s Darlin'” brew get to keep the glass!
  • 5/30/2015 | Cat’s Cradle Back Room || Carrboro, NC ||| *OFFICIAL RELEASE DATE*
  • 6/5/2015 | R.A. Fountain General Store || Fountain, NC 
  • 6/6/2015 | Bourgie Nights || Wilmington, NC
     

The State of Things, SOT Live Music, Steph Stewart and The Boyfriends, Music, Western North Carolina, Folk Music, Americana, Live Performances
Hady Mawajdeh
Hady Mawajdeh is a native Texan, born and raised in San Antonio. He listened to Fresh Air growing up and fell in love with public radio. He earned his B.A. in Mass Communication at Texas State University and specialized in electronic media. He worked at NPR affiliate stations KUT and KUTX in Austin, Texas as an intern, producer, social media coordinator, and a late-night deejay.
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
