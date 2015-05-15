Credit Roxanne Turpen (c) 2014 / Steph Stewart and The Boyfriends with instruments in hand.

Steph Stewart grew up in the foothills of western North Carolina surrounded by Appalachian folk music.

The sounds resonated with Stewart and she began creating porch folk music mixed with Americana.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Stewart about her personal history and the development of her band, Steph Stewart and The Boyfriends. The group releases their newest album, Nobody's Darlin', on May 30 th at Cat’s Cradle in Carrboro. Steph Stewart and The Boyfriends is: Steph Stewart on lead vocals and acoustic guitar; Omar Ruiz-Lopez on backup vocals, fiddle and banjo; Nick Vandenberg on backup vocals and standup bass; and Mario Arnez on guitar and mandolin. Steph Stewart and The Boyfriends perform May 22nd at The Bywater in Asheville and on May 28 th at Carborro's Steel String Brewery will be brewing a special brew in celebration of the album's completion..

Steph Stewart and The Boyfriends were finalist for Our State Magazine's recent songwriting competition. The video below has the the song that helped them advance.

Steph Stewart and The Boyfriends up coming shows: