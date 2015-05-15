Bringing The World Home To You

© 2021 WUNC North Carolina Public Radio
120 Friday Center Dr
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
919.445.9150 | 800.962.9862
91.5 Chapel Hill 88.9 Manteo 90.9 Rocky Mount 91.1 Welcome 91.9 Fayetteville 90.5 Buxton
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Banner Pledge Drive Blue Sea to Mountains Donate 1760x164
SOTLogo1400.png
The State of Things

Join Us At The Triad Stage Tuesday, May 19th

triad_stage_flier_may_2015_1.jpg

Each month WUNC's The State of Things travels to Greensboro for a live show at Triad Stage's UpStage Cabaret. The next show is Tuesday, May 19. The live broadcast starts at noon, but please arrive by 11:45 a.m. to be seated. Please RSVP if you plan to attend.

We'll be joined by:

  • Greensboro native John Hitchcock  who attended nearly every professional wrestling show in the Greensboro Coliseum for 15 years. He was a part of a group of troublemakers who sat in the front of the coliseum cheering loudly for the bad guys and getting a rise out of the crowd and the wrestlers. Hitchcock captured his reflections from what he calls the “golden age of professional wrestling” in a new book, “Front Row Section D: Glory Days for Mid-Atlantic Wrestling.” 
  • National Hollerin' Champs featured in the documentary "The Hollerin' Contest at Spivey's Corner." 

https://vimeo.com/126708041">"The Hollerin' Contest at Spivey's Corner" - Trailer from https://vimeo.com/gersten">Brian Gersten on Vimeo.

 

Tags

The State of ThingsThe State of ThingsTriad Stage
Stay Connected
Anita Rao
Anita Rao is an award-winning journalist and the host and creator of "Embodied," a live, weekly radio show and seasonal podcast about sex, relationships & health. She's also the managing editor of WUNC's on-demand content.
See stories by Anita Rao
Frank Stasio
Longtime NPR correspondent Frank Stasio was named permanent host of The State of Things in June 2006. A native of Buffalo, Frank has been in radio since the age of 19. He began his public radio career at WOI in Ames, Iowa, where he was a magazine show anchor and the station's News Director.
See stories by Frank Stasio