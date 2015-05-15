Join Us At The Triad Stage Tuesday, May 19th

Each month WUNC's The State of Things travels to Greensboro for a live show at Triad Stage's UpStage Cabaret. The next show is Tuesday, May 19. The live broadcast starts at noon, but please arrive by 11:45 a.m. to be seated. Please RSVP if you plan to attend.

We'll be joined by:

Greensboro native John Hitchcock who attended nearly every professional wrestling show in the Greensboro Coliseum for 15 years. He was a part of a group of troublemakers who sat in the front of the coliseum cheering loudly for the bad guys and getting a rise out of the crowd and the wrestlers. Hitchcock captured his reflections from what he calls the “golden age of professional wrestling” in a new book, “Front Row Section D: Glory Days for Mid-Atlantic Wrestling.”

National Hollerin' Champs featured in the documentary "The Hollerin' Contest at Spivey's Corner."

National Hollerin' Champs featured in the documentary "The Hollerin' Contest at Spivey's Corner."




