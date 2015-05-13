Inside Sy Safransky’s Notebook

Bringing The World Home To You

The office of The Sun magazine in Chapel Hill. The Sun celebrated its 40th anniversary last year.
Rachel J. Elliott
The May 2015 issue of The Sun magazine features a photograph of the photographer's son at a salvage yard in Lafayette, IN in the early 1970s.
Natalie Leimkuhler
Sy Safransky, editor and publisher of The Sun, signs copies of "Many Alarm Clocks" at a readin in Minneapolis.
Andrew Snee
Portrait of Sy Safransky, founder and editor of The Sun.
Rachel J. Elliott

“The Sun” magazine has been a Chapel Hill institution for more than four decades. It started in 1974 when editor and publisher Sy Safransky borrowed $50 to get the magazine started. Safransky had no idea where he would find funding to keep the production afloat, but he was confident that his vision for a “personal, political, and provocative” magazine would bring together readers and writers alike.

The magazine now has more than 70,000 paid subscribers and continues to produce monthly issues that are ad free. For the past 15 years, each magazine has also contained a section called “Sy Safransky’s Notebook,” that features excerpts from his personal journal. A new book “Many Alarm Clocks: Selections from Sy Safransky’s Notebook” (The Sun Publishing Company/2015) is a collection of these pieces.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Safransky, editor and publisher of “The Sun.” 

