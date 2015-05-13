Inside Sy Safransky’s Notebook

“The Sun” magazine has been a Chapel Hill institution for more than four decades. It started in 1974 when editor and publisher Sy Safransky borrowed $50 to get the magazine started. Safransky had no idea where he would find funding to keep the production afloat, but he was confident that his vision for a “personal, political, and provocative” magazine would bring together readers and writers alike.

The magazine now has more than 70,000 paid subscribers and continues to produce monthly issues that are ad free. For the past 15 years, each magazine has also contained a section called “Sy Safransky’s Notebook,” that features excerpts from his personal journal. A new book “Many Alarm Clocks: Selections from Sy Safransky’s Notebook” (The Sun Publishing Company/2015) is a collection of these pieces.

Host Frank Stasio talks with Safransky, editor and publisher of “The Sun.”